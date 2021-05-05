Watch the unsettling new trailer for Netflix’s ‘Girl From Nowhere’ season two

Netflix has released the first official trailer for the new season of its hit Thai thriller series, Girl From Nowhere.

The trailer – which arrived on Monday, May 3 – gives fans of the series a deeper look at what they can expect from the second season, which premieres this Friday, ending a nearly three-year wait for fans.

While the new trailer is less gory than Netflix’s previous teaser, it remains unsettling and offers a glimpse at the plots for the new season.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for Girl From Nowhere season two below.

Much like the first season of the show, each episode will see protagonist Nanno (Chicha Amatayakul) will travel to a new school where she will serve her brand of twisted justice on perpetrators who have gotten away with their crimes. The trailer reveals a few of Nanno’s targets this season, ranging from fellow students, love interests and teachers.

The upcoming season will feature eight 45-minute-long episodes whose stories are inspired by real-life events that made the news, according to the trailer’s official description.

Season two of Girl From Nowhere began production in Bangkok in August, with several directors from the first season returning to the show – such as Pairach Khumwan, Khomkrit Treewimol and Sittisiri Mongkolsiri.