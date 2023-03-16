Watch the thrilling new teaser for K-drama ‘Duty After School’

South Korean streaming service has released a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama series, Duty After School.

The thrilling teaser clip opens with Park Eun-young (The Empire‘s Im Se-mi), a teacher at Sungjin High School, telling senior students that rolling admissions for collages have been cancelled for the year.

Many of the students then enroll in military training at the school after being promised extra points for their college admission exams. But the training soon turns into an actual war, after extra-terrestrial forces land on Earth.

The students are led into battle by Lee Chun-ho (Bossam: Steal the Fate‘s Shin Hyun Soo), who tells the students that they “must stay alive until the end”.

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, After School Duty is a sci-fi K-drama series that follows a group of students who unexpectedly become frontline fighters in Earth’s first war against alien forces, after they sign up in the reserve corps to get a leg up in college admission exams.

Aside from Im and Lee, the upcoming K-drama will also star Island actor Lee Soon-won, Lee Yeon of Juvenile Justice fame, CLC member Kwon Eun-bin and Under the Queen’s Umbrella‘s Moon Sang-min, among others.

After School Duty will premiere with its first three episodes on South Korean streaming platform on March 31, as well as Viu in selected regions. The series will also be available on the cable network tvN Asia from April 1, with new episodes airing every weekend.