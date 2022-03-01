Watch the thrilling new teaser for upcoming K-drama ‘The King Of Pigs’

TVING has unveiled a suspense-filled trailer for its upcoming crime-thriller K-drama series, The King Of Pigs.

The upcoming show will follow Hwang Kyung-min (Kim Dong-wook), a man who was traumatised by school violence in his teens, and his former classmate Jung Jong-suk (Kim Sung-kyu), who later becomes a detective.

A series of mysterious murders begin after Jong-suk receives a strange text from an old friend. He later teams up with detective Kang Jin-a (Chae Jung-an) to investigate and put a stop to the murders.

Advertisement

In the new trailer, a bloodied Kyung-min calmly scratches out a face from an old yearbook. Flashing back to the past, his younger self happily declares that he no longer has to face his bullies at school, and expresses his excitement.

At work, Jong-suk is faced with a troubling new murder case. He enters a crime scene, to see a message written to him in blood: “Long time no see, Jong-suk. It’s me, Hwang Kyung-min, Have you been well?”

“He was a really nice kid. Because of him, the atmosphere in our classroom was always warm and bright,” recalls another former classmate in a voiceover, while the trailer flashes back to scenes from Kyung-min’s high school days, where he is beaten and mocked by his classmates. “Can you torture people like this over something that happened 20 years ago?”

The King Of Pigs is based on the 2011 adult animated psychological feature film of the same title. Notably, the original film had marked the debut of director Yeon Sang-ho, who is known for his work on Train To Busan (2016) and Hellbound (2021).

Advertisement

The live-action version of The King Of Pigs is set to premiere on March 18 on the South Korean streaming platform TVING. It is helmed by director Kim Dae-jin and written by Tak Jae-young.