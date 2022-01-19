Watch TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois in The North Face and Gucci ad

Viral TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois has been cast in the latest advert for The North Face and Gucci – scroll down to watch.

It’s the second part of the brand collaboration, with the exclusive video being shared by Highsnobiety on Monday (January 17) in which Bourgeois plays a train conductor and checks people’s tickets.

Bourgeois shot to fame after posting trainspotting videos on TikTok during the pandemic – he has 2.1million followers on the platform at the time of writing.

Advertisement

Watch the new Gucci and North Face advert here:

Francis Bourgeois posted a new viral song on his Instagram account on Monday (January 19), celebrating “class 456s on their last day of service of the network,” he wrote in the caption.

Watch it here:

Bourgeois’ high-profile fans include the likes of Joe Jonas, who commented “Go best friend” on his video. The official BBC 6 Music Instagram account also commented, writing: “Did Thom Yorke produce this?”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, TikTok recently announced it would allow users to directly tip their favourite artists via the ‘Creator Next’ feature.

In order to receive payments, creators will need to sign up to Stripe through which they will be able to manage their earnings in a dashboard.

‘Creator Next’ also includes a function titled ‘Video Gifts’ – which allows creators to receive tips based on engagement with their non-live videos – and the existing ‘Live Gifts’ tool, which works in the same way for live streams.

To be eligible for ‘Creator Next’, creators must be 18 or older, meet minimum follower requirements (which can differ depending on region), have at least 1,000 video views in the last 30 days, and have at least three posts in the last 30 days.