Watch Timothée Chalamet impersonate Martin Scorsese on ‘SNL’

Timothée Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live last night and in one skit, impersonated legendary director Martin Scorsese.

The actor, who also recently appeared in a Scorsese-directed perfume ad, also shouted out Scorsese’s recent film, Killers of the Flower Moon. In his opening monologue, he joked: “when you get that call that Martin Scorsese wants to direct you, the first think you think is, ‘Man, I really hope it’s a perfume commercial!”

In another skit, it sees a host of the SNL cast portray famous people who could have read Britney Spear’s new memoir, The Woman in Me. In that, Chalamet plays Scorsese who auditions to read the book.

You can see the moment here:

Elsewhere in the show, Chalamet was able to promote his upcoming film Wonka in his new monologue after the SAG strike ended on November 9.

Set to the tune of ‘Pure Imagination’, Chalamet sang: “Come with me, and you’ll be in a world of shameless self-promotion — it’s OK, I can say…” before bursting out: “My new film Wonka is coming out in theatres December 15″. He then went on to shout out his co-stars: “Keyword: damn, Hugh Grant got that Oompa Loompa dump truck!”

This is Chalamet’s second time hosting SNL; this episode, he was joined by musical guests boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker). The band made a cameo with Chalamet in a sketch where all four were dressed up as Troye Sivan, parodying his ‘Got Me Started’ dance.

In recent news, Chalamet announced he was preparing for his role as Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown. Chalamet will be working alongside the team who assisted Austin Butler for Elvis in preparation to play the legendary singer songwriter: “I just saw the way [Butler] committed to it all, and realised I needed to step it up.”

“You need your ability to imagine, your ability to observe, and your ability to experience,” Chalamet said about preparing for the role. “And if any one of those is compromised, your ability to create is compromised in some way.”