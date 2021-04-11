Watch Timothée Chalamet make a flute-playing ‘SNL’ cameo

Kid Cudi appeared alongside Pete Davidson and Chris Redd on last night’s Saturday Night Live to perform a musical sketch – with “Timmy Chalamet” also claiming a cameo spot.

The rap skit saw the men paying homage to “that weird little flute,” a nod to the unusual but popular element of several recent trap and hip hop numbers, including Future‘s ‘Mask Off’.

After the crew continue to rap about their affinity for the instrument, Chalamet joins in for a solo of his own.

See the rap number and the Dune star’s cameo below.

Elsewhere in the show, Carey Mulligan’s hosting speech also saw a famous guest appearance – from her husband, Mumford & Sons vocalist Marcus Mumford.

When she went on to claim that Mumford was at home caring for their children, he stood up in the audience, revealing his presence at the show in New York City.

“Do you know if they booked a musical guest for tonight?” he joked, to which Mulligan confirmed that Kid Cudi was the musical guest. Mumford then added: “If they end up needing anyone I’m very happy to do it.”

Cudi’s performances, meanwhile, saw the rapper don a floral dress for a rendition of ‘Sad People’ and perform ‘Tequila Shots’ while surrounded by lasers.

The cast of the show also parodied Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama’s recent podcast series.

Mulligan’s hosting of SNL came in advance of this year’s Oscars, which will be held on April 25, and see Mulligan up for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Promising Young Woman.