Timothée Chalamet is Edward Scissorhands’ son in a new Super Bowl advert for Cadillac – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The commercial is designed to promote the car manufacturer’s hands-free driving technology.

Chalamet’s character of Edgar Scissorhands is seen in the clip struggling with day-to-day activities because of the blades attached to his fingers. When a friend throws a football to him, he bursts it and when he walks into a science lecture, magnets are drawn to his scissors.

Advertisement

The advert also stars Winona Ryder, who appeared as Kim Boggs in Tim Burton’s original 1990 film. Watch the ad below now.

Meanwhile, Chalamet is reportedly reuniting with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino on his new film.

Horror movie Bones & All is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis and explores a young woman’s cannibalistic desires. The film’s protagonist, Maren Yearly, will reportedly be played by Waves star Taylor Russell.

Chalamet is also being considered to play Willy Wonka in a new prequel film called Wonka. The forthcoming film was confirmed last month (January 19) by Warner Bros and is currently set for release on March 17, 2023.

Advertisement

While no casting decisions have been confirmed at present, Chalamet is said to be in the running for the role, alongside Tom Holland.

A prequel Wonka movie was first discussed in 2018. At the time, actors including Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover and Ezra Miller were considered to take on the titular role.