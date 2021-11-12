Watch the first trailer for ‘Sex And The City’ revival series ‘And Just Like That’

HBO has released the first trailer for Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That.

Almost 23 years after the main series debuted on HBO, And Just Like That will see original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt respectively.

The series also stars Sex And The City regulars Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler and the late Wille Garson, who passed away aged 57 in September.

A synopsis for And Just Like That reads: “The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

In the trailer, Carrie says: “They say some things never change, but the truth is, life is full of surprises. And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself. And just like that, a new chapter begins.”

The main absence is Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series of Sex And The City as well as the two subsequent movies. She’s recently joined the cast of How I Met Your Father, the spin-off from How I Met Your Mother.

New additions to the cast include Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman. Michael Patrick King is an executive producer on the series, alongside Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi.

The original Sex And The City series, created by Darren Starr and based on the book by Candace Bushnell, ran for six seasons and concluded in February 2004. It spawned two feature films in 2008 and 2010, with a planned third cancelled in 2017.

And Just Like That’s first two episodes will premiere December 9 on HBO Max.