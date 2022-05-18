Watch the whimsical teaser for new K-drama, ‘The Jinx’s Lover’

KBS has unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming drama series, The Jinx’s Lover.

The new teaser, released earlier today (May 18), opens with fish vendor Gong Soo-kwang (played by Mystic Pop-Up Bar’s Na In-woo) facing several misfortunes as he gets ready to start the day – his toothbrush breaks while he’s brushing his teeth, and it begins to rain as he struggles to start his car.

In a different part of town, Lee Seul-bi (played by Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun) is seen roaming around an office, taking everything in with almost child-like glee. The trailer ends with Seul-bi stopping by Gong Soo-kwang’s stall to greet him, the sun shining as she puts her umbrella down.

The Jinx’s Lover follows Gong Soo-kwang, a fish vendor seemingly saddled with bad luck, as he crosses paths with Lee Seul-bi, a woman who has the ability to see the future of any person she touches. The drama is set to premiere on June 15, with new episodes airing on Wednesdays and Thursdays on KBS.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming romantic K-drama series Welcome To Wedding Hell.

The new visual offers a glimpse of the couple’s sweet relationship, though Jun-hyeong (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’ Lee Jin-wook) appears to react uncomfortably whenever Kim Na-eun (The Package’s Lee Yeon-hee) mentions marriage. She begins to wonder if he is unwilling to marry her, pondering the next step in their relationship.