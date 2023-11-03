‘Wednesday’ cast member quits before completing season 2 filming

Wednesday season two has been hit with production difficulties after losing one of its main cast members mid-way through filming.

The Netflix series, which stars Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams, was swiftly renewed for a second season after the show became one of the streaming platform’s most successful titles.

Production on the second season is currently on hold due to ongoing Hollywood strikes, but the show has since been hit with an additional blow following the news that Thora Birch, who had joined as a new series regular, had to quit before completing her scenes.

A representative for MGM, who produces the series, told Deadline: “Thora has returned to the States to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning to the production.”

According to sources who spoke to the outlet, Birch has had to go home to attend to an illness in the family. It’s also understood that, while she didn’t complete her scenes, she had “finished filming the bulk” of the role. In season two, Birch will play Wednesday’s dorm mother Tamara Novak.

However, it’s currently unclear if Birch’s scenes will actually make it into the show, as her character could yet be recast. In any case, it’s been reported that producers will need to add a new character in order to conclude her storyline.

Returning for season two, alongside Ortega, are Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who play Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively.

In a four-star review of the first season, NME wrote: This is a reinvention, not a rewriting – and the core character survives intact. Wednesday’s acerbic wit, her sassy putdowns, are put to excellent use by Jenna Ortega, who is perfectly cast… Wednesday ends up a rare spin-off success story. It’s creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky – and an absolute treat.”