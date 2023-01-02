‘Wednesday’ could leave Netflix for season two

A potential second season of Wednesday could see the show leaving Netflix, some are speculating.

According to Netflix, Wednesday racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week.

This dethroned a record held by Stranger Things season four (with 335 million hours) as the best opening week for any English language series on the platform. The show broke its own record the week after, reaching 400 million hours within a single week.

Despite this, a second season has yet to be officially confirmed by the streaming service, an irregularity based on both common modern trends and the show’s record-breaking success.

This, teamed with the recent purchase of the show’s studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) to Amazon, hint that Netflix may lose the rights to the show for any potential second season.

However, Deadline report that Amazon’s MGM deal doesn’t automatically ensure that all content from the producer becomes exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, so Netflix may yet retain the rights for Wednesday season two.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series follows Wednesday Addams’ life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.

In a four-star review of season one, NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the look – the pigtails, pale skin, pinstripes – is similar to the ‘90s classic. Yes, she remains po-faced and prickly. Yes, it’s still set in a creepy mansion. But dip a toe beyond the first few episodes, and you’ll find a very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know.”