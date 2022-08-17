‘Wednesday’ trailer: Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ series teases “mystery, mayhem and murder”

Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for Tim Burton‘s Wednesday, the Addams Family reboot series.

In the two-minute clip shared today (August 17), Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is seen causing chaos at her public school swimming pool (with the help of some piranhas), before being transferred to Nevermore Academy, a place for exceptional but troublesome students.

“Little did I know I was stepping into a nightmare, full of mystery, mayhem and murder,” narrates Wednesday. “I think I’m going to love it here.”

The trailer, which you can watch below, also provides a first proper look at Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams, as well as Gwendoline Christie as menacing principle Larissa Weems.

As previously reported, Burton’s episodic reboot of the 1990 franchise will be told from Wednesday’s perspective in a present-day setting.

Netflix has described the upcoming series as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.”

The official description continues: “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

The show is directed and executive produced by Burton alongside showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, who previously developed Smallville.

On Tuesday (August 16), Vanity Fair revealed a series of first look images of the core cast members in character – including Ortega as Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez.

Original Wednesday actress Christina Ricci will also feature in the show as a brand-new character, but details about her role are currently being kept under wraps.

Wednesday will premiere on Netflix this autumn, although a specific date is yet to be announced.