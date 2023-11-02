Here’s when ‘Welcome to Samdal-ri’ starring Shin Hye-sun and Ji Chang-wook premieres

South Korean TV network JTBC has announced the premiere date and released a new trailer for its upcoming K-drama, Welcome to Samdal-ri, starring Shin Hye-sun and Ji Chang-wook.

Welcome to Samdal-ri will star Shin Hye-sun as a small-town girl named Jo Sam-dal, whose sole goal in life was to make it big and move to Seoul. Meanwhile, her childhood best friend Jo Young-pil (played by Ji Chang-wook) has always been content with staying in their hometown of Samdal.

The new teaser for Welcome to Samdal-ri opens with a montage, featuring the residents of Samdal excitedly receiving news that Jo Sam-dal has returned home. Jo Young-pil goes out looking for his childhood friend and find her hiding in a pile of trash.

“It’s a secret that I’m here,” she says in a voiceover. The clip then shows the misadventures Jo Sam-dal and Jo Young-pil are set to get in throughout the upcoming K-drama series.

Welcome to Samdal-ri will premiere on December 2 at 10:30pm KST on JTBC, and air every Saturday and Sunday thereafter. International availability for the upcoming K-drama has yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

Earlier this year, Ji Chang-wook appeared in the Disney+ original K-drama series, The Worst of Evil, which also starred Squid Game‘s Wi Ha-joon. In a mixed three-star review of the series, NME‘s Tanu I. Raj called it a “pretty one-dimensional undercover cop thriller”.

Meanwhile, Shin Hye-sun recently led the tvN series See You in My 19th Life, which is also available to stream on Netflix. NME said that the K-drama is a “heartwarming watch” despite “some tried tropes” in a recent review.