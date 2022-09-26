NewsTV News

‘Werewolf By Night’ first reactions praise “surprisingly violent” Marvel special

“Goes way harder than Marvel ever has”

By Adam Starkey
Werewolf By Night
Gael Garcia Bernal in 'Werewolf By Night' CREDIT: Disney

Werewolf By Night has received positive first reactions following an early screening to critics and fans.

The Marvel TV special had a surprise premiere at Austin’s Fantastic Fest on Sunday (September 25), which has a tradition of featuring ‘secret screenings’ each year.

Directed by Michael Giacchino, Werewolf By Night stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, a man afflicted with a curse that turns him into a werewolf while retaining his human intellect. The special also stars Laura Donnelly as monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone, Harriet Sansom Harris as Verusa and Al Hamacher as Billy Swan.

Advertisement

Marvel Comics character Man-Thing also makes its debut in the TV special, who is a humanoid swamp monster.

Eric Goldman, editor at Fandom, praised the TV special’s homage to classic monster movies, writing: “The throwback black and white classic horror approach works perfectly for the story and feels so unique within the MCU. It’s an exciting example of how they can push boundaries.”

Eric Vespe described the film as “super fun”, adding: “Surprisingly violent that they can get away with because of the lack of colour. Lots of neat Easter eggs for Marvel Monster kids.”

“Marvel’s WEREWOLF BY NIGHT is a B-movie flavoured monster mash that’s clearly made with love and passion by total horror nerds,” Slashfilm editor Jacob Hall wrote. “As a Marvel fan and a horror fan, I hope they explore more of this corner of the universe. And I hope Michael Giacchino is given the reins.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Advertisement

Werewolf By Night is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on October 7.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement