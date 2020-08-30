‘Westworld’ creators set to adapt ‘Sphere’ into new HBO drama

HBO are set to adapt another Michael Crichton novel for a TV drama series, this time turning their attention to underwater thriller Sphere.

Westworld executive producer and writer Denise Thé is attached, according to Deadline, alongside Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan’s Kilter Films (also known for their involvement in Westworld), Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey, and Warner Bros. Television.

Set to be adapted from Crichton’s 1987 novel by Thé, Sphere finds a group of scientists exploring a mystery vessel discovered at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. The story was previously developed into a film of the same name in 1998, starring Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Thé most recently worked as executive producer and writer on Season 3 of Westworld. Team Downey produces HBO’s Perry Mason, which was recently renewed for a second season.

On Monday (August 24), Westworld star Jeffrey Wright opened up about his character Bernard’s confusing season three finale cliffhanger.

In other HBO news, it was also confirmed this week that the cast and creators of The West Wing are reuniting for a special set.

According to Variety, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will debut on the platform this autumn.

It will feature a theatrical staging of the ‘Hartsfield’s Landing’ episode from season three and will be filmed Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theater in October 2020.