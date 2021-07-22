‘Westworld’ season four production halted due to COVID

Season four of Westworld has halted production due to a case of coronavirus on set.

As reported on Deadline, HBO is set to pause production on Lisa Joy’s sci-fi western drama series after a production member received a positive COVID test.

Filming is set to pause for two days in line with continued coronavirus safety protocol measures.

Advertisement

Westworld is the latest in a number of productions that have been forced to temporarily shut own due to positive COVID cases on set. American Horror Story, Bridgerton and Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon have all been forced to cease production after COVID cases on set recently.

It comes just days after the Cannes Film Festival reported several COVID outbreaks, reporting an average of three COVID-19 cases per day.

Back in June, it was rumoured that Aurora Perrineau is set to appear in the forthcoming new series of Westworld.

The actress, who starred in Fox series Prodigal Son, will reportedly appear in at least five episodes of season four. Details of her role are being kept under wraps.

Other cast members include Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul, Evan Rachel Wood. Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman and Rodrigo Santoro.

Advertisement

A premiere date for season four has not been confirmed, but the series is expected to arrive on screens in 2022.