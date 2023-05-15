What did Kendall say at the end of ‘Succession’ season four episode eight?

A general election becomes a sibling battleground in the eighth episode of Succession’s final season.

Created by Jesse Armstrong (Peep Show), the satirical comedy-drama about the power struggle within the Roy family has been a critical success since its inception in 2018 – picking up 13 Emmys across its lifespan so far.

In the eighth episode of season four titled America Decides, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) scramble to manage the US election news coverage on ATN, resulting in a call which could put the future of the country at risk.

What does Kendall say at the end of episode 8?

Advertisement

After a conversation with his estranged wife Rava (Natalie Gold) over the phone, where he says he’ll see his kids at his father’s funeral, Kendall speaks aloud in the back of his car.

“Some people just can’t cut a deal, Fikret,” Kendall remarks.

Who is Fikret in Succession?

Fikret is Kendall’s driver, who is played by Greg Harvey. He’s only made an on-screen appearance twice over the course of the show; in the pilot episode Celebration and the following episode Shit Show At The Fuck Factory.

When is the finale of Succession?

The final episode airs on Sunday May 28 on HBO at 9pm EST in the US. In the UK, the episode will premiere simultaneously on Monday May 29 at 2am on Sky Atlantic.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Strong, who plays Kendall, compared shooting the finale to skiing down a double black diamond slope.

Advertisement

“Certainly, there’s an awareness on the periphery that this is it, but in a way there’s no room for that,” Strong said. “You can’t both be saying goodbye to a television show and be doing what you need to do at the same time — or I can’t.

“I will say that the final episode, the culmination of everything, where Jesse really brings everything to its crisis, was like a double black diamond to go down. That’s what you want as an actor, and so that was incredibly fulfilling.”