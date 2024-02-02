What else has Maya Erskine been in apart from ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’?

Mr. & Mrs. Smith has just landed on Amazon Prime Video, a new mini-series adaptation of the blockbuster 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in the new show as the two title characters, who operate as an undercover married couple while working for a mysterious spy agency. The series has been created by Glover, alongside Atlanta writer Francesco Sloane.

The extended cast also includes Paul Dano, Parker Posey, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Michaela Coel, Eiza Gonzalez, Alexander Skarsgard, Sharon Horgan and Sarah Paulson.

The show arrived on Prime Video on February 2, having been delayed from its originally-planned 2023 release due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes last year.

Glover is known as the creator of Atlanta, as well as for his appearances in films such as Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Lion King and The Martian. He is also a celebrated musician, recording under the name Childish Gambino. But what about his co-star?

What else has Maya Erskine starred in?

American actress and writer Erskine co-created the Hulu comedy series PEN15, which ran for two seasons from 2019 to 2021. Erskine stars alongside co-writer Anna Konkle in the show, in which they play fictional social outcast versions of their 13-year-old selves as they try to navigate their way through seventh grade together.

Erskine also had a recurring role in Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore’s HBO comedy series Insecure, in which she played the character Diane Nakamura in the first two seasons.

She also played the character of Sully Stark in three episodes of the 2022 Star Wars spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and has appeared in the films Wine Country and DC League of Super-Pets.

Was Maya Erskine the original choice for the role of Mrs. Smith?

The role of Mrs. Smith was originally set to be portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, but the Fleabag creator departed from the project in September 2021. She had originally signed on to co-star and executive produce alongside Glover, but left over creative differences. Waller-Bridge said of her departure that creative projects are “like a marriage” and that “some marriages don’t work out”.

In April 2022, it was confirmed that Erskine would be taking the lead role instead.