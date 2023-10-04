Loki season 2 arrives on Disney+ later this week (October 6), following a two-year wait for the next instalment of the Marvel series.

In the new episodes, Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the titular god of mischief, while Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino and Wunmi Mosaku will return as Mobius, Judge Renslayer, Sylvie and Hunter B-15, respectively.

An official synopsis reads: “Loki season two picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.

“Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

What happened in Loki season 1?

Season 1 of Loki kicked off in a familiar spot – with the god of mischief stealing a space stone called a Tesseract in a scene from Avengers: Endgame. Using the stone, he escapes to a Mongolian desert, where he’s arrested by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and finds out that he’s created an alternate timeline with his antics. There he meets Mobius, who is tracking a criminal through history who keeps murdering TVA agents, and is signed up to help catch the killer.

From there, we travelled through time and space with the duo, with Loki figuring out the criminal was hiding in famous apocalyptic events throughout history. As they tried to find where the killer was, they ended up in Alabama in 2050 and discovered their villain’s identity – Sylvie, aka Lady Loki. Later, Sylvie and Loki ended up on Lamentis-1, a habitable moon, in the year 2077 and were forced to work together when they discovered the TVA’s time-travel remote control TemPad is running out of battery. If it dies, the planet will explode, causing yet another apocalypse.

Luckily, with seconds to spare, Mobius was able to open a portal and rescue the two Lokis, but locked them both up back at the TVA. In his cell, Loki managed to convince Mobius that he and his TVA colleagues had all been brainwashed, while Sylvie did the same to her captor, inspiring a mini-uprising against Judge Renslayer – until she killed Mobius, anyway. A battle followed, Loki confessed his feelings for Sylvie, and Renslayer then sent him to The Void, which was filled with yet more versions of himself.

While the other Lokis filled the protagonist in on what they’d been up to in their timelines, Sylvie took on Renslayer but was unable to win. Instead, she pruned herself, hoping to reunite with Loki in The Void. Unfortunately, she ended up underneath the cloud monster Alioth rather than back with her admirer – until she was rescued by a revived Mobius. Loki, meanwhile, started a gang war between the other Lokis, escaped and found his comrades ready for one last fight.

The trio met Kang The Conqueror, the man running the TVA, who gave them two choices – kill him, bring down the multiverse and gift it to the evil version of himself, or take over and run the TVA as a duo. Unable to decide what to do, they squabbled until Sylvie made the decision herself and killed Kang, immediately ripping the multiverse into new pieces.