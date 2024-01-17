The fourth instalment in the True Detective series has been released, with Jodie Foster starring as police chief Liz Danvers.

True Detective: Night Country, which premiered on HBO on January 14, follows the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of eight men from a research station in Alaska.

Directed and co-written by Issa López, the series also stars Kali Reis, Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw and Oscar-nominated actor, John Hawkes. The second episode is set to air on January 21.

What is the theme song for True Detective: Night Country?

The fourth series features a well-known song by a Grammy-winning pop artist as its theme song. ‘bury a friend’ by Billie Eilish serves as the opening tune for the drama series, creating an eerie and intriguing atmosphere to the opening credits, which show mysterious images of the dark, snowy landscape, and possible clues in the story.

López spoke to Business Insider about selecting the popular song, which has also been used in the recent trailer for Madame Web. She said: “I knew that the series was going to need a powerful anthem, a showstopper, honestly.”

“When we were doing the titles, I tried several things and then I realised that the lyrics of this song seem to be written for the series,” she explained. “It’s crazy. It talks about a tongue, about burying your friend. It seemed that it was made for the show. So we tried it and it just matched and it was meant to be.”

Early on in the first episode, three days after an incident involving one of the scientists, a delivery man finds the research station empty of people, but discovers a severed tongue.

‘bury a friend’, which was released by Eilish in 2019 as part of her debut studio album, ‘when we all fall asleep, where do we go?’ moved to number 14 on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts in its first week.

In 2019, NME wrote about the track: “It’s a sizeable middle finger to anyone who expected a twinkly ballad befitting to her lone EP, 2017’s ‘don’t smile at me’.”

The analysis continued: “‘bury a friend’, co-produced with writing partner and older brother Finneas O’Connell, is drowning in layers of vocal effects and there’s a playful trickery in each hook. Those looking for a glittery chorus will be sorely disappointed.”