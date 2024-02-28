What is the theme song for ‘Somebody Feed Phil’?

Philip Rosenthal explores the various cuisines of the world in travel documentary series Somebody Feed Phil.

The Netflix series, which originally began in 2018, is a spiritual successor to Rosenthal’s previous food show I’ll Have What Phil’s Having. In each episode, Rosenthal travels to a different city and feasts on the local delicacies.

A total of six seasons have aired so far, with a seventh set to launch in March 2024.

Prior to his travel show endeavours, Rosenthal is best known as a TV writer and producer, with his most successful work being CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond which ran for nine seasons between 1996 and 2005.

What is the song in Somebody Feed Phil?

The theme song is composed by Brooklyn-based band Lake Street Dive, who have released seven studio albums since they formed in 2004.

The track was nominated for an Emmy in 2018 and still follows the band to this day. At a gig in Charleston last year, the band performed ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ following a request from a fan. You can check out footage below.

Lake Street Dive’s current line-up consists of Rachael Price, Bridget Kearney, Mike Calabrese, Akie Bermiss and James Cornelison.

The band’s latest studio album was 2021’s ‘Obviously’, which was the last to feature founding member and lead guitarist Mike ‘McDuck’ Olson.