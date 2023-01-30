What song is in ‘The Last Of Us’ episode three?

HBO’s The Last Of Us adapts the acclaimed video game into a prestige post-apocalyptic drama series.

Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed by a deadly infection.

In the show’s third episode Long Long Time, the focus switches to paranoid survivalist Bill (Nick Offerman) and lone wanderer Frank (Murray Bartlett) in a flashback to the immediate aftermath of the outbreak. The episode is written by Mazin and directed by Peter Hoar (It’s A Sin).

What song is played in The Last Of Us episode three?

A recurring motif throughout the show’s third episode is the track ‘Long Long Time’ by Linda Ronstadt. The track is sung by Bill on the piano, and is later played in the car as Joel and Ellie drive away from Bill and Frank’s home.

The song, released in 1970, featured on Ronstadt’s second studio album ‘Silk Purse’. In 1971, her rendition of the track was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Female Vocal Performance. You can stream the track below.

The HBO adaptation has featured a number of songs in previous episodes, including Depeche Mode’s ‘Never Let Me Down Again’.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”