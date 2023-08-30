What time is ‘Disenchantment’ season five on Netflix?

Disenchantment returns for its final batch of episodes in September.

Created by Matt Groening (The Simpsons, Futurama), the show follows the story of Bean (Abbi Jacobson), her personal demon Luci (Eric Andre) and naive elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon) in the fantasy kingdom of Dreamland.

The animated series originally debuted in 2018. In August 2023, Netflix confirmed the fifth batch of episodes would be the show’s last.

What time are Disenchantment’s final episodes released on Netflix?

The final 10 episodes are released on Friday September 1 at 8am BST in the UK. They will be available from 12am PT/3am ET in the US.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a trailer for the final season in August – check it out above.

A synopsis reads: “We watched Bean grow, from reluctant Princess to defiant rebel, and now, come Part 5, her journey will finally come to an epic finale – feat. the ultimate confrontation against Queen Dagmar, her evil mother.”

Other cast members in the final season include John DiMaggio as King Zog, Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar, Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona and Meredith Hagner as Mora.

In a two-star review of the third season, NME wrote: “You will know by now whether you like Disenchantment, and if you do, here’s five hours of fun for you. The problem is that season three can hope only to retain the interest of that group. Casual viewers will find it more frustrating than funny.”