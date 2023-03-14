Ted Lasso season 3 hits Apple TV+ tomorrow (March 15), with the recently promoted AFC Richmond returning to the Premier League.

Starring Jason Sudeikis as the titular American college football coach who relocates from Kansas to London to take over struggling Richmond, Ted Lasso’s third season will reportedly be its last.

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” Sudeikis told Deadline earlier this month.

A synopsis for season three reads: “The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt).“

Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

What time is Ted Lasso season 3 on Apple TV+?

The first episode of Ted Lasso season 3 is set to arrive on Apple TV+ tomorrow (March 15).

Typically, new episodes are available to watch on the streamer from midnight ET or 4am GMT.

Further Ted Lasso episodes will be released weekly, with the season finale set to arrive May 31, 2023.

In a three-star review of Ted Lasso season 3, NME wrote: “The writing is as sharp as ever, from Ted taking the team into the sewer for a motivational speech to describing himself as ‘like Ned Flanders is doing cosplay as Ned Flanders’. The addition of Zava (Maximilian Osinski) brings real zing to the show, and the newly-formed rivalry with the Hammers, as Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) and Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) try and supplant Richmond, is Premier League funny. Welcome back Ted – we’ve missed you.”