Henry Cavill’s final season of The Witcher is almost here – you can find release details below.

Cavill stars in the Netflix fantasy series – which is based on the successful books and video games of the same name – as Geralt Of Rivia, a magically super-powered monster hunter known as a Witcher. The show also stars Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer Of Vengerberg and Freya Allan as Princess Ciri.

Season three, however, will be the last time that Cavill stars as Geralt, having confirmed his departure last October. He’ll be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for the already confirmed fourth season.

Advertisement

The official synopsis for season three reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture Ciri of Cintra, Geralt takes her into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.”

What time is The Witcher season 3 on Netflix?

All eight episodes of the third season will be available to stream on Netflix UK on Thursday (June 29) from 8am GMT.

Explaining why each season of the series only features eight episodes, the show’s producer Lauren Hissrich said on Twitter back in 2018: “EIGHT EPISODES. Yes! I know, I know, it may not seem like enough for you, but creatively, it’s the right call.

“The episodes can be tight, action-packed, rich in character and story, without lagging in the middle of the season. Sounds good to me, sound good to you?”

Cavill announced his decision to leave The Witcher in October last year, saying in a statement: “My journey as Geralt Of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season four.

Advertisement

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Hissrich has described season three of The Witcher as a “heroic send off” to Cavill. “What is so interesting is that season three, to me, is the closest thing that we’ve done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books,” she added.

A fourth and fifth season of The Witcher has already been confirmed by Netflix, while the streamer previously launched its first live-action spin-off with the four-part limited series Blood Origin.