Mythic Quest is set to return for its third season on Apple TV+ on Friday (November 11).

From the creators behind It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, the comedy series follows the antics at a fictional game studio which has produced popular MMORPG Mythic Quest. Rob McElhenney leads the series as the studio’s creative director Ian Grimm, alongside Ashley Burch, David Hornsby, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao and Danny Pudi.

What time is Mythic Quest season three released on Apple TV+?

The first two episodes of the third season will land on Apple TV+ on Friday November 11 at around 12am ET in the US. In the UK, this translates to 5am GMT.

The remaining eight episodes will be released weekly at the same time every Friday, with the finale scheduled for January 6, 2023.

Is there a trailer for Mythic Quest season three?

A trailer for the third season was released last month, which picks up after Ian (McElhenney) and Poppy (Nicdao) resigned from working on Mythic Quest in season two.

A synopsis reads: “Ian and Poppy are working on a brand new game at GrimPop. Back at Mythic Quest, chaos ensues under David’s leadership. Oh, and Brad’s out of jail.”

Earlier this year, it was confirmed F. Murray Abraham, who played writer C.W. Longbottom in the series, would not return in the third season. New additions to the cast include guest star Joe Manganiello, who plays himself, Lindsey Kraft and Casey Sander.

Apple TV+ renewed Mythic Quest for a fourth season last year, as announced by Anthony Hopkins and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.