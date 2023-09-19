What time is the next episode of ‘The Morning Show’ on Apple TV+?

One of Apple TV+’s early originals, The Morning Show, debuted its third season in September.

Created by Jay Carson, the drama examines the characters and culture behind a popular morning news programme, between sexual misconduct allegations and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon lead the series as show hosts Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson respectively, with a supporting cast that includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman and Steve Carell.

Advertisement

In the show’s third season, which premiered on September 13, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie and Tig Notaro make up the new additions.

When does the next episode of The Morning Show season 3 come out?

After the first two episodes premiered on September 13 on Apple TV+, the remaining eight episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays. New episodes usually arrive on the streaming service around 12am ET in the US, which translates to 5am BST in the UK.

You can check out a release schedule of each episode below.

Episode one – September 13

Episode two – September 13

Episode three – September 20

Episode four – September 27

Episode five – October 4

Episode six – October 11

Episode seven – October 18

Episode eight – October 25

Episode nine – November 1

Episode ten – November 8

Has The Morning Show season 4 been announced?

Apple renewed the series for a fourth season in May this year, ahead of the premiere of season three.

A synopsis for the third season reads: “In The Morning Show season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponised, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.”

Advertisement

The Morning Show is available to stream on Apple TV+.