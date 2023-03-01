What time is ‘Sex/Life’ season two on Netflix?

The second season of Sex/Life is released on Netflix this month.

Inspired by the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton, the drama series follows married housewife Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) who, during a midlife crisis, reconnects with her ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos) who is trying to win her back.

The series is created by Stacy Rukeyser, who previously worked on shows One Tree Hill, The Lying Game and Unreal. While the first season was negatively received by critics, the show was watched by 67 million households within the first four weeks of release.

When is Sex/Life season two released on Netflix?

Advertisement

All episodes for season two will arrive on Thursday March 2 at 8am GMT in the UK and 12pm PT/3am ET in the US.

Is there a trailer for Sex/Life season two?

A trailer was released by Netflix earlier this month – check it out above.

A synopsis for the second season reads: “Billie navigates new challenges – and fresh desires – as she lusts after the life she wants. But will she be able to have it all?”

Alongside Shahi and Demos, Mike Vogel and Margaret Odette reprise their roles as Cooper Connelly and Sasha Snow respectively. New cast members include Wallis Day, Dylan Bruce, Craig Bierko, Cleo Anthony and Darius Homayoun.

Speaking about the show’s renewal, Rukeyser said: “Sex/Life is a dream come true. To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying. When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired.

Advertisement

“I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”