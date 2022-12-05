When is ‘The White Lotus’ season two finale out?

The White Lotus season two concludes later this month with one final round in the Sicilian resort.

Created by Mike White, the acclaimed comedy-drama series largely swapped out its cast for the second season, with only Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries returning as the now-married Tanya and Greg from the first outing.

The second season’s ensemble also features F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Michael Imperioli, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Haley Lu Richardson, Simona Tabasco and Leo Woodall.

What is the release date for The White Lotus season two finale?

The final episode is set to air on HBO on Sunday December 11 at 9pm ET in the US. For UK viewers, it will be simulcast on Sky Atlantic at 2am GMT on Monday December 12 and will be available on NOW after the broadcast.

A preview for the seventh episode, titled Byg, is available below.

Will The White Lotus be back for a third season?

HBO renewed the show for a third season in November, shortly after the third episode.

Francesco Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, said: “Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows.

“And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season two, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humour and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

In a five-star review of the second season, NME wrote: “This isn’t a show you second-guess too much, but White drops hints that future episodes could explore issues of sexual content and sexual experimentation as well as white (and white-passing) privilege. One thing that’s not in doubt: The White Lotus is still laugh-out-loud funny.”