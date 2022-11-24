What was “The Kalamazoo Job” in ‘Wednesday’?

Netflix‘s new TV spinoff from the Addams Family franchise, Wednesday, was released yesterday (November 23) and has already soared to the top of the streamer’s ‘Most Watched’ list.

Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular teenager, it follows Wednesday Addams as she is sent to boarding school Nevermore Academy after being expelled from her old school. While there, she clashes with the ‘outcast’ students who are all magical creatures such as gorgons, lycans and vampires. In the nearby woods, an unknown monster starts picking off pupils, leading Wednesday to try and unravel the clues.

What was ‘The Kalamazoo Job’?

During episode seven, ‘If You Don’t Woe Me By Now’, Wednesday receives a visit from her uncle Fester, played by Fred Armisen. At one point, Fester is reunited with Thing, the family’s pet disembodied hand, though Thing isn’t happy to see him.

“You can’t still be mad about ‘The Kalamazoo Job’?” he says. “It wasn’t my fault. You said you could crack that safe in 30 seconds. Five minutes later we were still standing there. You’re all thumbs!” Thing then tries to strangle Fester before Wednesday calls it off.

Speaking to NME before the show’s release this week, Armisen revealed to NME a bit more detail about the mysterious Kalamazoo Job.

“That, to me, I interpreted as a robbery. A very high-end, thought-out group heist,” he said. “I didn’t get the details as to what… I liked that it was, ‘who knows?’ but that’s how I saw it and I liked that it was Kalamazoo. It’s a small city in Michigan so I like the specificity of that, that it wasn’t just, you know, San Francisco.”

