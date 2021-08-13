‘What We Do In The Shadows’ renewed for season four, watch season three trailer

What We Do In The Shadows has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of season three’s debut in September.

The show, based on the 2014 feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, will return on Thursday September 2 on FX in the US. A release date for season three in the UK has yet to be announced.

In the meantime, FX has released a trailer for the third season showing Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) attempts at dating, Laszlo (Matt Berry) throwing out objections as a lawyer, while Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) attend a boxing match.

Speaking about the renewal, FX’s president of original programming Nick Grad, said: “Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do In The Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season.

“Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

The show’s first two seasons, available on BBC iPlayer in the UK, have earned 10 Emmy nominations in total, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series last year.

In NME’s three-star review of season two, the mockumentary was described as “lacking bite the second time around” and being “more of a chore” due to borrowed jokes.

What We Do In The Shadows season four is expected to debut in 2022.