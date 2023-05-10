When does the ‘Succession’ finale air?

Succession will officially to an end with its fourth season.

Created by Jesse Armstrong (Peep Show), the satirical comedy-drama about the power struggle within the Roy family has been a critical success since its inception in 2018 — picking up 13 Emmys across its lifespan so far.

The show’s cast include Brian Cox as the family patriarch Logan Roy, alongside Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck.

Armstrong confirmed that Succession’s fourth season would also be its last in February 2023 ahead of the show’s return in March.

When is the Succession season 4 finale released?

The final episode airs on Sunday May 28 on HBO at 9pm EST in the US. In the UK, the episode will premiere simultaneously on Monday May 29 at 2am on Sky Atlantic.

The episode will be available on HBO Max and NOW afterwards.

What do we know about the final episode?

Succession’s finale is titled With Open Eyes (via GQ) which, like every other season finale of the series, is taken from the poem Dream Song 29 by John Berryman, published in 1964.

According to Entertainment Weekly, it will be a feature-length episode at “around 90 minutes”.

Speaking to the outlet, Strong, who plays Kendall Roy, compared shooting the finale to skiing down a double black diamond slope.

“Certainly, there’s an awareness on the periphery that this is it, but in a way there’s no room for that,” Strong said. “You can’t both be saying goodbye to a television show and be doing what you need to do at the same time — or I can’t.

“I will say that the final episode, the culmination of everything, where Jesse really brings everything to its crisis, was like a double black diamond to go down. That’s what you want as an actor, and so that was incredibly fulfilling.”