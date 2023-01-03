When is ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season two released on Netflix?

The second season of Ginny & Georgia is released on Thursday (January 5).

Created by Sarah Lampert, the comedy-drama follows the mother-daughter relationship between Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny (Antonia Gentry).

The first season, released in February 2021, ended on a cliffhanger which saw Ginny leave town with her younger brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) after discovering their mother, Georgia, had murdered her former husband Kenny.

Teasing what to expect from the second season (via Tudum), Lampert said: “We spent all of season one breaking these characters down and putting them in certain places. So, we wanted to honour that by picking up season two just two weeks later. We jumped right back into where we emotionally left everyone at the end of season one.”

What time does Ginny & Georgia season two release on Netflix?

All ten episodes of the second season will be released on Netflix at 8am GMT on Thursday January 5 in the UK. In the US, episodes will be available from 12am PT and 3am ET.

Is there a trailer for Ginny & Georgia season two?

Netflix released a trailer for the second season in December – you can check it out above.

A synopsis for the second season reads: “New relationships and challenges await Georgia and Ginny as they navigate life in Wellsbury – until secrets from the past threaten everything.”

Other cast members include Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter and Raymond Ablack. Aaron Ashmore (Locke & Key) has joined the cast for season two, who plays Georgia’s ex and Austin’s father, Gil Timmins.