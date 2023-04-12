Will there be a ‘Beef’ season two?

After winning over critics and audiences alike, Beef has become Netflix’s first breakout hit of 2023.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, the series follows Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong) whose worlds collide in unexpected ways following a road rage incident.

A synopsis reads: “A road rage incident between two strangers –a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur – sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.”

Other cast members include David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Andrew Santino and Justin H. Min.

Is Beef season 2 happening?

Netflix hasn’t officially renewed Beef for a second season. All signs are positive though, with the series being a hit with critics and landing in the Netflix ‘Top Ten’ most-viewed titles.

What has the creator said about a potential season 2?

Speaking to Elle, creator Lee Sung Jin said that while Beef was originally pitched as a limited series, there’s room for further exploration.

“Cards on the table, we did pitch this show as a limited anthology, so there is sort of a close-ended-ness to the story [of Danny and Amy],” Jin said. “But, if given the opportunity, of course, I’d love to explore them further, because Danny and Amy, I love those characters. But yeah, by design, though, this [is] a close-ended narrative.”

Elaborating on what future seasons could look like, Jin explained his initial pitch featured “multiple other beefs and other character types to explore”.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Jin said he had three seasons mapped out. “I think should we be blessed with a season two, there’s a lot of ways for Danny and Amy to continue. I have one really big general idea that I can’t really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently.”

Beef is available to stream on Netflix.