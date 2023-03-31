When is ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ ending?

Having first premiered in August 2015 as a spin-off from The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead is now about to enter its eighth season on the air.

However, the AMC show, which can be watched in the UK on Amazon Prime Video, is also set to bow out for good after this season, following on from the conclusion of The Walking Dead back in November.

Season eight of Fear The Walking Dead will pick up immediately from the events of the season seven finale, where “Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned”.

Advertisement

“Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule,” a synopsis adds. “With our characters demoralised and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.”

Is this the last ever season of Fear The Walking Dead?

Yes, season eight will mark the final instalment of Fear The Walking Dead. The last ever season of the zombie series will kick off its 12-episode run – which will be split into two six-episode blocks – on May 14. The final six episodes of the show will air later this year.

“It’s a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear The Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, said back in January.

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, added: “The Walking Dead Universe LIVES! To conclude Fear The Walking Dead, we’re thrilled to be bringing you one of its most vibrant, inventive, exciting seasons EVER.”