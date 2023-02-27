Outer Banks recently returned for its third season, and has now been renewed for a fourth on Netflix.

The hit drama centres on two groups of teenagers – the Kooks and the Pogues – as they search for a lost treasure in the community of Outer Banks in North Carolina.

Most of the action focuses on the Pogues, who are led by charismatic leader John B (Chase Stokes) as they embark on a mission to find his missing father, where the come across a treasure map.

Season one was released in April 2020, and season two followed in July 2021, before the third season was released on February 23 this year.

Season three of the show sees the characters “once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives.

“They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty,” the synopsis continues.

“Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.”

When is Outer Banks season 4 coming out?

A release date for season four has yet to be confirmed, though it likely won’t be arriving on Netflix for a while.

Given the gap of over a year and a half between seasons two and three, the likelihood is that season four will be released between spring and summer 2024 at the earliest.

The show’s official Twitter account confirmed that a fourth was on the way on February 17 this year, writing: “RENEWED FOR SEASON 4, BABY!”

Outer Banks seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on Netflix.