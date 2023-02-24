Poker Face is set to return to NBC’s Peacock for a second season after being renewed in February, 2023.

The mystery drama premiered its first season on January 26. Created by Rian Johnson, the series stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a casino worker on the run who entangles herself into the mysterious deaths of strangers along the way.

A synopsis reads: “Charlie has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but investigate and solve.”

Having proven to be a hit with viewers and critics alike (99% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), the series is now set to return for a second run.

When is Poker Face season 2 coming out?

Peacock has not yet announced a release date for the second season, and with a few episodes of the first run still yet to air, it’s unclear how far development is on the second instalment.

Subsequently, it’s also unclear what the plot of second will be. However, if it continues in the vein as the first, it will likely see Charlie encounter a new string of characters, providing her with a different case to investigate each week.

Speaking about the show’s renewal, Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for television and streaming at NBCUniversal, recently said (via Variety): ““Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams.

“Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride. We can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”

Poker Face is available to stream on NBC’s Peacock in both the US and UK