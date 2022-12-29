When is ‘The Glory’ season 2 on Netflix?

South Korean revenge drama The Glory is set to hit Netflix on December 30.

The Glory follows Moon Dong-eun (played by Song Hye-kyo) who is described as a broken woman after falling victim to violence as a child. Dong-eun dedicates her adulthood to plotting cold-blooded revenge against the perpetrators.

The Glory also stars Lee Do-hyun as Joo Yeo-jung, a man with a hidden past. Ji Yeon Lim, Sung Hoon Park, Yeom Hye Ran, and Sung Il Jung also feature.

The synopsis for The Glory reads: “Moon Dong-eun dreamed of becoming an architect in her high-school days. However, after suffering from a brutally violent attack by her bullies, Moon Dong-eun is forced to drop out of school. Years later, the bully married, has a child and attends the same elementary school where Moon Dong-eun now works as the homeroom teacher. After years of plotting, Moon Don-eun begins her revenge plan against her former bullies and the students who stood by and let it happen.”

The Glory is helmed by filmmaker Ahn Gil-ho, who previously worked on Memories Of The Alhambra and Record Of Youth. Working alongside Ahn as a screenwriter is the acclaimed Kim Eun-sook, known for her work on hit K-dramas including Descendants Of The Sun and Goblin.

The eight-episode first season of The Glory is set for release December 30.

Will there be a season 2 of The Glory?

According to director Ahn Gil-ho, The Glory season 2 isn’t just confirmed, but it’s already filmed and ready to go.

Announcing the news at a press conference earlier this month, Gil-ho said: “[Season] 1 will be released on December 30, and [season] 2 will be released around March.”

“I ask for your interest and love,” he added. However Netflix is yet to confirm or deny that release schedule.

Writer Kim Eun-sook added: “Every word of The Glory is a revenge play. It’s the story of a woman named Moon Dong-eun who suffered severe school violence in high school, risking her whole life to complete her revenge.”

“These characters will make you question whether a higher being truly exists. It will be interesting to look for who is punished first, and when that will happen. I believe that good prevails over evil, and what goes around comes around. I want The Glory to be remembered as a grim sword dance,” Eun-sook continued.