When is ‘The Mandalorian’ season four coming out?

The Mandalorian has become the flagship Star Wars property in recent years.

Created by Jon Favreau, the first live-action Star Wars series follows lone bounty hunter Mando (Pedro Pascal) in his attempts to protect force-sensitive Grogu aka Baby Yoda.

The show’s third season debuted this year, which picks up after events in spin-off The Book Of Boba Fett. Compared to the prior two seasons, the third has faced some criticism over bizarre cameos and a lack of direction.

Is The Mandalorian season 4 happening?

Almost certainly. While it hasn’t been officially announced by Disney+, Favreau previously confirmed he had written the fourth season.

Speaking to BFMTV, Favreau said: “Season four? Yeah I’ve written it already. We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story, so we had mapped it out, [executive producer] Dave [Filoni] and I, and then slowly you just write each episode. So I was writing during post-production, because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

Do we know a release date for season 4?

That’s more unclear. Judging by the show’s track record, a fourth season could debut in 2024. The first two seasons were released with a one-year gap in 2019 and 2020 respectively, while the pandemic led to a three-year wait for the third season.

What other Star Wars shows are in the pipeline?

Ahsoka, set to debut in August, is the next Star Wars series. It’s a spin-off set within the same timeframe as The Mandalorian and follows Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

The other spin-off arriving in 2023 is Skeleton Crew, starring Jude Law. The series likewise takes place within the same period, but follows a group of kids who end up on an adventure after getting lost in the galaxy.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.