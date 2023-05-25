When is ‘Yellowjackets’ season three out?

Yellowjackets is set to return for a third season.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the mystery thriller series follows a girls’ football team in 1996 who, while travelling to a tournament in Seattle, crash-land in the Canadian wilderness and are left stranded for 19 months. Between their attempts to survive, the show also jumps to their adult lives in the present day.

The show’s first season received seven nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards last year, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nods for Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci.

Other members of the cast include Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nelisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty and Juliette Lewis.

What is the Yellowjackets season 3 release date?

An official date has yet to be announced. The show was renewed for a third season in December 2022, prior to season two which comes to an end on May 28, 2023.

Considering the gap between seasons one and two (November 2021 and March 2023 respectively), it’s reasonable to assume a third season could arrive in late 2024 at the earliest.

The wait for season three might be longer, however, due to the Writers Guild of America strike, which began on May 2, 2023. On the same day, showrunner Ashley Lyle announced writing on the third season had temporarily paused in support of the strike.

Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal. #1u #unionstrong ✊🐝 — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) May 2, 2023

“Well, we had exactly one day in the Yellowjackets S3 writers’ room,” Lyle wrote on Twitter. “It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the WGA gets a fair deal.”

Depending on how long the strike lasts, the third season could be pushed back into 2025.

Where can I watch Yellowjackets?

The series is available to stream on Showtime in the US. All episodes are available in the UK on Paramount+, which can be accessed through Amazon Prime Video.