‘When My Love Blooms’ star Lee Bo-young to lead new JTBC K-drama

South Korean actress Lee Bo-young has been confirmed as a lead for the upcoming JTBC K-drama Agency (working title).

Described as an office drama revolving around a woman who goes on to become the company’s first female chief executive, Agency is said to take place at an advertising agency and will portray a realistic retelling of behind-the-scenes stories of the industry, as well as the lives of those fighting to come out on top.

JTBC announced earlier today (June 9) in a statement to Newsen that When My Love Blooms star Lee Bo-young will be starring in the new series as its main character Go Ah-in, a woman who has overcome many professional hardships in order to become the first female executive.

Despite growing up in poverty without the best academic background, Ah-in has an unwavering desire for success and pushes herself to get to the top. Meanwhile, her co-workers only see her as someone who only cares about material things.

“Lee Bo-young was the only actress who could exude Go Ah-in’s elegant yet desperate and soft yet intense aura,” said the series’ production team, as translated by Soompi. The team also added that they will be showcasing a “realistic” story of Ah-in’s journey towards success through the new series, which is set to premiere sometime in the first half of 2023.

In other K-drama news, SBS has confirmed the cast for the highly-anticipated second season of Taxi Driver. Much of the main cast from its first season – Lee Je-hoon, Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin and Bae Yoo-ram – will be returning to reprise their roles in the second season, with the exception of Esom.