When is ‘Rick and Morty’ season seven coming out?

Rick and Morty season six jumped from Rick Prime revelations to the extinction of the dinosaurs, but this isn’t the duo’s final bow.

The sixth season concluded with episode Rickitional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation, where we discover Rick replaced himself with a robot to dedicate time to tracking down his nemesis.

At the end of the episode, Rick even teases what’s next. “Rick and Morty season seven,” Rick remarks. “Hunting my nemesis. Maybe trying to stay healthy while doing it, juggling plates – not every episode, Morty, it could be all happening in the background. Who knows?”

Do we know a release date for Rick and Morty season 7?

Advertisement

Adult Swim has yet to announce a release date for season seven, although co-creator Dan Harmon previously revealed plans to release a new season every year.

Speaking to TheWrap, Harmon said: “This is the strangest thing I’ve ever said about the show and it still feels unreal to say it, but we’ll be doing a season a year now.

“I still don’t understand how that’s possible. But that’s why it never happened on my watch. [Showrunner] Scott [Marder] is able to keep us on a schedule that mostly involves being so ahead of schedule that we can actually release things in a timely manner.”

The show’s sixth season premiered in September 2022, while season five debuted in June 2021. As such, it’s likely a seventh season will debut in summer 2023.

Back in 2018, Rick and Morty was renewed for 70 additional episodes, which started with season four in 2019. Season four, five and six spanned 30 episodes in total, with the next 40 episodes presumably taking the show through to season ten.

Advertisement

Rick and Morty is available to stream on Netflix and All4 in the UK. Episodes premiere on Adult Swim in the US.