Where is Aaron in ‘Top Boy’ season five?

Top Boy has officially come to an end after five seasons.

Created and written by Ronan Bennett, the crime drama follows drug dealers Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson) on the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney, London.

The show originally spanned two seasons on Channel 4 before it was dropped in 2013. Top Boy was subsequently revived by Netflix (with help from Drake) in 2019, with the fifth and final season being the third produced by the streaming service.

Other returning cast members for the fifth season include Little Simz as Dushane’s partner Shelley, Jasmine Jobson as Jaq and Lisa Dwan as Lizzie. New additions include Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson.

Where is Aaron in the final season of Top Boy?

Aaron (Hope Ikpoku Jnr), who is Stef’s (Araloyin Oshunremi) older brother and Jamie’s (Micheal Ward) younger brother, is absent in the final season of Top Boy.

The character’s whereabouts, however, are referred to during an exchange between Stef and Erin’s mother Mandy (MC NoLay) in the first episode of season five.

As Mandy speaks with her daughter Erin (Savanah Graham) about the immigration issues with Kieron Walker-Smith (Joshua Blisset), she beckons Stef over to ask about his brother.

“How’s Aaron? I heard he was working up in Leeds,” Mandy asks Stef, to which he replies: “Yeah he’s good, he’s doing marketing.”

This is the only clarification of Aaron’s whereabouts in the final season, as Stef lives in a care home following the death of their older brother Jamie.

It’s unclear whether the character was intentionally written out of the final season or whether it was a scheduling issue. According to IMDb. Hope Ikpoku Jnr has two upcoming projects in the works, including Daniel Kaluuya’s upcoming sci-fi film The Kitchen.

In a five-star review of the final season, NME wrote: “There are flourishes of nostalgia too, but creator Ronan Bennett is more interested in driving everything towards a satisfying conclusion than getting lost in legacy. A recent trailer promised ‘no loose ends’ and despite the sprawling, messy world he’s built over more than a decade, Bennett pulls it off beautifully.”