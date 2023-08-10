The second season of Cruel Summer has just landed on Amazon Prime Video, and it features a new cast in a new setting.

Rather than taking up the story where season one left off show-runners have decided to start afresh with a new story in the Pacific Northwest. Gone are the likes of Chiara Aurelia and Olivia Holt, and instead a new cast of bright young things will be at the centre of all the drama.

This new season sees Sadie Stanley plays one of the two leading female protagonists from this season taking on the role of Megan Landry. Lexi Underwood stars as Isabella LaRue, a free-spirited teen who moves in with the Landry family unit. Meanwhile, Griffin Gluck plays Luke Chambers – the boy at the centre of Cruel Summer season two’s mystery.

Where Is Cruel Summer season 2 filmed?

Advertisement

The first season was set in the fictional small town of Skylin in Texas in the early 1990s, and as such was filmed in various locations across Texas – specifically Dallas.

But, despite being set in the US state of Washington, season two was actually filmed in the province of British Columbia, Canada.

Like a lot of other TV shows in recent years, such as, Riverdale and the CW’s Arrowverse, Cruel Summer has taken advantage of the thriving Canadian film scene in the Pacific Northwest. Vancouver and its surrounding areas have featured heavily in TV and film for years now. Deadpool and the likes of Supernatural were also shot on location there along with many others famous titles.

Avoiding the famous winters of the Great White North, production on Cruel Summer is believed to have been in action from Spring to Fall in Richmond, British Columbia (as per local outlet Richmond News).

Giving a hint as to what fans can expect from the action set in this breath-taking location, the official synopsis for the season two reads: “Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship.

Advertisement

“Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.”