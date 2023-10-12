Where is Niles in the new ‘Frasier’ episodes?

Frasier has received the reboot treatment in a sequel series on Paramount+.

Created by Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the revival series picks up as Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) moves back to Boston – the setting where the character was originally introduced in Cheers before he received his own spin-off, Frasier, set in Seattle.

While some veteran cast members return like Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin, the series largely features a new ensemble, including Nicholas Lyndhurst as university professor Alan, Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy, Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve and Toks Olagundoye as Olivia.

Why is Niles not in the Frasier reboot?

David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier’s younger brother Niles in the original show, turned down the opportunity to appear in the revival.

Speaking to People about his absence, Grammer said: “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles.”

His absence from the cast, however, took the show into a new direction, according to Grammer. “In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Frasier third act,” he added. “It’s an entirely new life for him.”

Since the original Frasier came to an end in 2004, Pierce has starred in The Good Wife and acclaimed HBO series Julia.

Could Niles return in the future?

While Paramount has yet to announce whether Frasier will return for a second season at the time of writing (October 12), the show has a clear link to Niles which could make any small appearance easy to pull off – if Pierce ever decides to appear.

The sequel series features Niles and Daphne’s son David (Anders Keith), who is studying in Boston and shares many of his father’s traits. As such, it leaves a convenient gateway for Niles to return if the opportunity arises.

In a four-star review of the reboot, NME wrote: “Yes, the genius that is David Hyde Pierce’s Niles is sorely missed, but Frasier is still as tasty as a tossed salad and scrambled eggs.”