‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ ending: what happens to Erin?

Evin Adhmad plays Erin Carter in new Netflix series Who Is Erin Carter?, a British expat teacher based in Barcelona.

The show begins by seeing Carter fend off two gunmen in an armed supermarket robbery, and secrets from her past slowly begin to be exposed.

A flashback episode then reveals that Carter was recruited by the CIO intelligence organisation, using the pseudonym Kate Jones, and fled England with her daughter Harper.

An official synopsis reads: “Meet Erin Carter, a British substitute teacher who lives in Barcelona with her loving husband, Jordi, and young daughter, Harper. Erin has managed to build an ordinary life for herself in Santa Alma, a fictional upmarket community on the outskirts of the city, until one day she gets caught up in a violent robbery at the local supermarket.

“And when one of the robbers claims to recognise her, Erin’s life begins to unravel. She’s forced to battle to clear her name and protect her family… But is she really who she claims to be?”

What happens at the end of Who Is Erin Carter?

During the show, it is revealed that Harper is not Erin’s biological daughter, and that her birth mother Lena wants her back.

Lena then collaborates with crime boss Daniel Lang, who was behind the gold robbery that Erin was caught up in years before, to try and kill Erin.

In the show’s final episode, Lena and Erin come to blows and Erin is shot by Lena after she discovers where the gold from the robbery is stashed and how she can find her daughter.

Erin survives the murder attempts, though Daniel has ordered the kidnapping of Harper to try and reach Erin, ordering Lena to bring him Erin.

Through this plot, Lena and Erin find common ground in realising that they both want health and happiness for Harper, teaming up to free Harper and Erin’s husband, Jordi.

Lena then agrees to sacrifice herself in order to save Harper, and after killing Daniel, Erin begins a new life away from danger with Jordi and Harper.

The show ends with Erin’s former CIO boss Armstrong asking her to return to work for him, which she refuses.

Will there be a second season of Who Is Erin Carter?

Netflix has not yet confirmed plans to continue the show with a second season, but the plot has potential for further development.