‘Top Boy’ ending explained: who killed [SPOILER]?

**Major spoilers for the ‘Top Boy’ finale below**

Netflix‘s Top Boy has come to an end, with its fifth and final season landing on Netflix. Here’s what happened in its finale.

Created and written by Ronan Bennett, the crime drama follows drug dealers Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane ‘Kano‘ Robinson) as they rule the streets in and around the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney, London.

The show originally began on Channel 4 in 2011, where it spanned two seasons before it was dropped in 2013. Top Boy was subsequently revived by Netflix, with help from Drake, in 2019, with the final season being the third produced by the streaming service.

The final six episodes of the show landed on Netflix yesterday (September 7), and saw a blockbuster finish with plenty of consequences.

Going into the show’s finale, fans were still unsure of whether Dushane or Sully would end the show alive, let alone in charge of their empire.

In the final episodes, Dushane is informed that his fingerprints have been ID’d a a murder scene and the police have everything they need to bring him in. He must flee the country and go into hiding to survive. But for that he needs cash, and lots of it – something he is surprisingly short of as the season comes to an end. So he steals Sully’s drug stash but is eventually tracked down by his former partner. Sully shoots him in the chest, and he bleeds out in an alleyway.

Then, just as it appears that Sully has become top dog, a mysterious figure shoots him in the head through the window of his car. It’s not revealed who shot Sully, but multiple characters in the show had reasons to harm him.

One clear option is Stef (Araloyin Oshunremi), who had previously decided to spare Sully’s life just moments before, though may have reconsidered. In the season four finale, Sully murdered Stef’s older brother Jamie – and Stef ponders revenge the entire series. Though shrouded in darkness, the figure who shoots Sully in the car is dressed in a similar dark, hooded jacket as we saw Stef in earlier in the finale. But he killer doesn’t appear to look like Stef – he’s taller and seems to have lighter-coloured hair. That’s open to interpretation though.

Other options include Isaac sending a hitman to get payback for Sully killing his goons, while Jaq may have also killed him to protect herself, Becks and the baby – in the previous episode, she stole Sully’s drug stash only to get cold feet and try and return it before Dushane mugged her.

The McGee family, a “big time” Irish gang, could also be connected with the murder, having shown ambitions to take over Sully’s turf earlier on in the final season. However, the identity of the killer is still firmly unknown.