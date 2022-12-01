Who plays Enid Sinclair in ‘Wednesday’?

Netflix series Wednesday serves as a reboot and spinoff of The Addams Family, with a whole new cast taking on the franchise’s classic roles.

Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, the series follows Wednesday’s life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.

‘Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” a synopsis reads.

Who is in the cast for Wednesday?

Emma Myers plays the role of Enid Sinclair, the roommate of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) at Nevermore Academy. Speaking to NME about the character, Myers said: “She gets bunked with Wednesday at Nevermore and is the exact polar opposite of her. But it kind of works out because opposites attract and she is very into gossip so becomes Wednesday’s informant on the rest of the school.”

Myers was previously known for her role in The Glades, an American crime drama which ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2013. She has also made appearances in films Southern Gospel, A Taste Of Christmas and 2021’s Girl In The Basement.

In Wednesday, the supporting cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White and Christina Ricci, who plays the role of Marilyn Thornhill, also feature in the series.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the look – pigtails, pale skin, pinstripes – is similar to the ‘90s classic. Yes, she remains po-faced and prickly. Yes, it’s still set in a creepy mansion. But dip a toe beyond the first few episodes, and you’ll find a very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know.”