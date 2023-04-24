Who plays Lukas Matsson in ‘Succession’?

Succession comes to an end with its fourth season.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the HBO comedy-drama series follows the internal power struggle within the Roy family, the owners of media conglomerate Waystar Royco.

As concerns mount around the health of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) clash to position themselves as his worthy successor.

Advertisement

Armstrong confirmed season four would be the show’s last in February: “You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever.”

Which actor plays Lukas Matsson?

Alexander Skarsgård plays the tech billionaire CEO of rival company GoJo, who is introduced in the show’s third season.

The actor had his breakthrough role in TV series True Blood, before going onto star in Melancholia, The Legend Of Tarzan and HBO’s Big Little Lies. His role as an abusive husband in the latter earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

In recent years, he’s had roles in The Northman, Infinity Pool, Stephen King adaptation The Stand and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Matsson plays a key part in Succession’s final season, as the Roy family prepare to sell to GoJo. A synopsis for season four reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed.

Advertisement

“A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Other cast members include Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and J. Smith-Cameron.