Whoopi Goldberg reminisces on her past with a surprise reunion

Whoopi Goldberg became emotional on Monday’s episode of The View as she reminisced about her childhood.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg wants to send the Pope some bees

The actor, known for her impressive entertainment career and EGOT status appeared on the talk show, The View, this week, where she was surprised by some audience members who were familiar faces to the star.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Sister Act star went over to the ‘Hot Topics’ table, before casting a teary-eyed glance over at the audience where she spotted a group of people.

Advertisement

As the camera panned over to the front row, Goldberg said, “My past is sitting in the front.”

She explained that the people she saw were a family she befriended when she was growing up in New York City, adding that they lived in an apartment building “across the street” from where she was raised. Goldberg and her brother were brought up in a public housing project in Manhattan in the 1950s-60s.

She described the families’ closeness saying, “We grew up together. There’s one of our mothers that took care of everybody.”

She added that the reunion was close to not happening as she had nearly lost communication with the family. She explained, “[They] sent a letter, and I didn’t get it for almost six months, and then, I finally got it.”

In other news, Goldberg received some minor backlash following a comment she made on another recent episode of The View.